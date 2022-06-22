Grassi Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

