Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $490,404. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 42.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

