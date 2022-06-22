Handy (HANDY) Trading Up 418.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Handy has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $190,740.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded up 418.2% against the dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00823000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

