Head to Head Analysis: Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 0 2 0 3.00

T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 554.76%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems -194.37% -1,278.55% -85.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 1.02 -$49.24 million ($0.33) -0.51

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance to identify carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

