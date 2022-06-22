Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $297.34 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

