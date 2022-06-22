Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

