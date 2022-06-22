Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,165 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

