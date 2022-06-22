Helios Underwriting Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £110.15 million and a PE ratio of -235.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.90), for a total value of £20,150 ($24,681.53). Also, insider Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($10,044.10).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

