Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 328,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,960,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

