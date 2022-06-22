Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PROG by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Raymond James downgraded PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $877.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.