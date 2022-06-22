Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $42,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.