Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $64,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.55.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.13 and its 200-day moving average is $317.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

