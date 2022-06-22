Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38.

