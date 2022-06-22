Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 591 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.