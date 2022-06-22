Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 591 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.
Shares of VRTX opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
