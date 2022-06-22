Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $28,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
About PagerDuty (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
