Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $55,000 Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

