Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

