Idena Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,793.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Idena has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $59,793.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00820076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,334,138 coins and its circulating supply is 60,476,903 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.