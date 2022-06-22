Illuvium Market Cap Hits $107.77 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $107.77 million and $7.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.59 or 0.00802252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00823980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014491 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

