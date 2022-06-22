Immuneering (IMRX) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Immuneering to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Immuneering Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.33% -9.10%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immuneering and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immuneering Competitors 2622 12309 38436 607 2.69

Immuneering presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.80%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immuneering and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million -$33.54 million -1.55 Immuneering Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.64

Immuneering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immuneering beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

