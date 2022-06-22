Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 16,900 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,539 shares in the company, valued at C$95,085,771.81.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total transaction of C$4,004,159.93.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total transaction of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

TC opened at C$53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.62 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.87 million and a P/E ratio of -236.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.53.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

