iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

