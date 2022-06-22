iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IWN stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

