iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.