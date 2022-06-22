Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Itron by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $6,294,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.