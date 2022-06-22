Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.44.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $101.42.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Itron by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $6,294,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
