Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

