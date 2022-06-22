Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $13.40 on Friday. Joint has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Joint by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Joint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

