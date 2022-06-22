JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $420,087.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00980773 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00068340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013424 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.