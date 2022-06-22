Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $2.92 million and $24,672.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

