Landshare Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $17,679.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,095 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,147 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

