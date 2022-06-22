Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,620,000 after buying an additional 1,467,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,988,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

