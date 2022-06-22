Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

