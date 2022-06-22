Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

