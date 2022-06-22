Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 26,750 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

