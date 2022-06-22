Loki Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.46 or 0.05398976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00253586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00568093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00076949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00563294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

