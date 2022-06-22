LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $798.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $798.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($831.58) to €815.00 ($857.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($869.47) to €723.00 ($761.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($857.89) to €830.00 ($873.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.