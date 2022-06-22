MahaDAO Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005022 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $74,009.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00823001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014919 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

