Marlin Price Hits $0.0109 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Marlin has a market cap of $42.51 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00823000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.