Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$8.11 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$6.78 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.58 million and a P/E ratio of 47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.9088437 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.