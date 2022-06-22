MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

