MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00009441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00223727 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00396897 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,845,388 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

