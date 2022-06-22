Mina Market Cap Hits $351.41 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Mina has a total market cap of $351.41 million and $26.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00824634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 555,596,394 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

