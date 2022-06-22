Monetha 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,008.00 (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $988,656.03 and approximately $68,008.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

