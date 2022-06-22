MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $420.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $269.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 144.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

