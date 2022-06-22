National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $32.15 on Friday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

