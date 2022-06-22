NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 79.54 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.26. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 79.20 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.21).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

