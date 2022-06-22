NFTb Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82,236.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $82,236.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00823000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014592 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

