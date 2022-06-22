Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $31.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

