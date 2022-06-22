NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

