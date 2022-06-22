NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 3,890 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

